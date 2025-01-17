526,558 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Avanza Fonder AB

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 526,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Intel by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 12,043 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 69,999 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 265,757 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in Intel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,434 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

