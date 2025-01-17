A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Short Interest Down 20.9% in December

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRK. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 157.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AMRK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 36,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,242. The company has a market capitalization of $624.68 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

