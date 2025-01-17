AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 28634 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.33.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.52.

Institutional Trading of AB Conservative Buffer ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.10% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

