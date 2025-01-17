AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Short Interest Update

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Core Plus Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AB Core Plus Bond ETF stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,808 shares during the quarter. AB Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wagner Wealth Management LLC owned about 25.44% of AB Core Plus Bond ETF worth $13,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

CPLS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,228. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $36.69.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About AB Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1943 dividend. This is a boost from AB Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

