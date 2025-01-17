AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and traded as high as $19.33. AB SKF (publ) shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 49,700 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded AB SKF (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. Equities analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

AB SKF (publ) designs, manufactures, and sells bearings and units, seals, lubrication systems, condition monitoring, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling, mounted and housings, super-precision, slewing, plain, magnetic, and thin section bearings; industrial and automotive seals; lubricants, manual lubrication tools, lubricators, automatic lubrication systems, and lubrication system components; maintenance products, such as hydraulic, mechanical, and alignment tools, as well as heaters; belts, pulleys, chains, sprockets, bushings and hubs, couplings, and bolts and tightening systems; condition monitoring systems; test and measuring equipment, such as waviness and roundness analyzers, noise and vibration testers, and grease test rigs, as well as calibration with traceability, machine training and support, and upgrades and refurbishment services; and vehicle aftermarket products.

