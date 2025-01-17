Adaire Fox-Martin Sells 1,370 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.51, for a total transaction of $1,246,028.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,268.79. This represents a 24.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adaire Fox-Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,965 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.62, for a total value of $2,851,203.30.

EQIX stock traded down $4.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $915.59. 566,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $941.75 and its 200 day moving average is $874.79. The firm has a market cap of $88.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.14 and a twelve month high of $994.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 153.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $976.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,826,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,171,405,000 after buying an additional 81,941 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,591,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,894,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,180,000 after acquiring an additional 203,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,724,000 after purchasing an additional 53,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

