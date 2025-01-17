Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Up 54.1% in December

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the December 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adecco Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
