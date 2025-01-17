adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and traded as high as $247.68. adidas shares last traded at $245.46, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.

adidas Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.82.

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.