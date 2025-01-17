adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.64 and traded as high as $247.68. adidas shares last traded at $245.46, with a volume of 299 shares changing hands.
adidas Trading Down 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.82.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.