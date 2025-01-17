Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Lifted by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,329 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMD opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

