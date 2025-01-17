Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.68.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $114.41 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.76.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. The trade was a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

