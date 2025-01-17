Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $946,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,056,825.76. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $997,350.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00.
Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $142.64.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agilysys by 11.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
