Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust Sells 7,500 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $946,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 285,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,056,825.76. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total value of $997,350.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total transaction of $990,300.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.52 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 37.54% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Agilysys’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGYS. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Agilysys by 11.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGYS. BTIG Research raised their price target on Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

