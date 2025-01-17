Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 93.6% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.2% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 13,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 24.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,061,000 after buying an additional 19,836 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $312.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $337.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

