Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 59,026 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $10,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,291 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,353 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,732,750 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $156,088,000 after purchasing an additional 347,626 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,904 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.85.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

AKAM stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.34. The company had a trading volume of 171,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.70 and a 1 year high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. This represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

