Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.39 and traded as low as $52.86. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $52.92, with a volume of 41,548 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANCTF. Scotiabank upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

