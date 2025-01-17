Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 185 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 162 ($1.98), with a volume of 155354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.11).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Down 7.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 123.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 79.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.20 million, a P/E ratio of -651.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

