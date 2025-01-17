ALM First Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

ALM First Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 138.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $11,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHP opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.