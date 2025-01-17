Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $79.84 million and $2.47 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.0798 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

