Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$54.68 and traded as high as C$56.76. Altus Group shares last traded at C$55.62, with a volume of 83,750 shares.

AIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Altus Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 930.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,000.00%.

In related news, Director William Brennan sold 11,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.45, for a total value of C$618,267.50. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,973 shares of company stock worth $2,790,608. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

