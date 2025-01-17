América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $20.80 to $17.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of América Móvil from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.98.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $13.85 on Thursday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,533,000 after purchasing an additional 228,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 1.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

