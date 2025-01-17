American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,308,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in American International Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

American International Group Price Performance

American International Group stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.67.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.20%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.