American Restaurant Partners (OTCMKTS:ICTPU) Shares Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

American Restaurant Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:ICTPU – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,750.00 and last traded at $1,675.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,650.00.
American Restaurant Partners Stock Up 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,675.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,675.00.
About American Restaurant Partners
American Restaurant Partners LP operates through its subsidiaries and owns Pizza Hut restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Restaurant Partners
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for American Restaurant Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Restaurant Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.