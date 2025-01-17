Analysts Set Expectations for DVAX Q1 Earnings

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynavax Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

DVAX stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dynavax Technologies by 291.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 44.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

