Analyzing Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical 11.71% 8.53% 6.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acura Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 7 15 1 2.74

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $94.20, suggesting a potential upside of 53.10%. Given BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioMarin Pharmaceutical is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

98.7% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Acura Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acura Pharmaceuticals and BioMarin Pharmaceutical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BioMarin Pharmaceutical $2.42 billion 4.85 $167.65 million $1.67 36.84

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Acura Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme, which is delivered through subcutaneous injection to reduce blood Phe concentrations; Brineura, a recombinant human tripeptidyl peptidase 1 for the treatment of patients with ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; Voxzogo, a once daily injection analog of c-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia; and Aldurazyme, a purified protein designed to be identical to a naturally occurring form of the human enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. In addition, it develops Roctavian, an adeno associated virus vector, for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A. The company serves specialty pharmacies, hospitals, and non-U.S. government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics, Ares Trading S.A., Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

