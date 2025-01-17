Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,332.65 ($28.38) and traded as high as GBX 2,471 ($30.06). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,448 ($29.78), with a volume of 1,940,221 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.55) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,715 ($33.03).

Anglo American Price Performance

Insider Activity at Anglo American

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,334.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.94, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of £31.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2,477.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,348 ($28.57) per share, for a total transaction of £6,973.56 ($8,484.68). 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anglo American Company Profile



Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

