ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Short Interest Down 19.1% in December

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,300 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 228.4 days.

ANPDF stock remained flat at $9.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, design, manufacturing, and marketing of shoes, apparel, and accessories in the Mainland of China, Hong Kong, Macao, and internationally. The company's products portfolio includes running, cross-training, basketball, professional competition, training, physical education classes, outdoor sports, triathlon, golf, skiing, camping, hiking, urban outdoor, tennis, and other sports under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, AMER, KOLON SPORT, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

