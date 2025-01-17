Antero Midstream Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 7,677 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 274% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,055 call options.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 2.34. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.38.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

