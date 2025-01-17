Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Receives Hold Rating from Benchmark

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AR

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

AR stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,717. Antero Resources has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.01 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $500,231,000 after acquiring an additional 675,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after purchasing an additional 61,490 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,452,000 after buying an additional 411,549 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $96,061,000 after buying an additional 128,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Antero Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,342,000 after buying an additional 122,815 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.