Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after purchasing an additional 34,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,181,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,139,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 277,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AIT opened at $255.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.41. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.37 and a 52 week high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.10%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $605,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,326.96. This represents a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

See Also

