Ardor 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.83 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $101.35 million and $12.83 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00039302 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00010741 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.