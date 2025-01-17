Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ARBK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain
Argo Blockchain Stock Performance
Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,070. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Argo Blockchain
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.