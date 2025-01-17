Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Argo Blockchain by 488.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 976,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,070. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

