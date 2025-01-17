Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $433.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $330.15 and a 12-month high of $498.23. The company has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $435.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $447.86.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.67% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.14.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

