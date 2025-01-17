Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 64 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,679,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,609,679,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,286,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,382,936,000 after acquiring an additional 487,892 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,250,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,976,562,000 after purchasing an additional 782,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,060,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,664,998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,831,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 5.1 %

TXN opened at $187.37 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $155.46 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.74. The company has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TXN

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.