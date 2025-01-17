Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Buys 347 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 205.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,455.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $133.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day moving average is $132.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.42 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.