Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $140.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $145.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.