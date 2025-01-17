Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $140.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $103.25 and a twelve month high of $145.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $132.96. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

