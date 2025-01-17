Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 98.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE V opened at $317.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $321.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.85. The stock has a market cap of $590.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

