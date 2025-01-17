ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $744.47 and last traded at $742.68. Approximately 466,543 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,320,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $736.29.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $955.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $704.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at about $16,994,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.2% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in ASML by 7.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

