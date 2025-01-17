Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 464.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,675 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $38,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dynatrace by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

In other news, EVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $2,891,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,007,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,237,007.54. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $50.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.68, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $39.42 and a one year high of $61.41.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

