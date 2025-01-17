ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ASX Trading Down 0.8 %

ASXFY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 14,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. ASX has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $46.27.

ASX Company Profile

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agricultural and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

