ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the December 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ASX Trading Down 0.8 %
ASXFY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. 14,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,203. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. ASX has a 12-month low of $37.08 and a 12-month high of $46.27.
ASX Company Profile
