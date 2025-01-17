AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF) Short Interest Update

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.0 days.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at C$12.53 during midday trading on Friday. AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$22.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.94.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes printed circuit boards in Austria, Germany, Other European Countries, China, Other Asian Countries, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Mobile Devices & Substrates; Automotive, Industrial, Medical; and Others.

