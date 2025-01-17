Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Short Interest Update

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Atlassian Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $254.25 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $287.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.27 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $256.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $1,527,446.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,844,885.36. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.81, for a total value of $411,485.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,261,867.49. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,668 shares of company stock valued at $65,408,691. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Atlassian by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,597,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 53.6% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 22,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

