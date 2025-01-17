Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).
Autins Group Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Autins Group Company Profile
Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Autins Group
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.