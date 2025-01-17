Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.07), with a volume of 200000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7 ($0.09).

Autins Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.04. The firm has a market cap of £3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

