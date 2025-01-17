Avanza Fonder AB Acquires New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 362.2% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $312.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $279.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.11.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.77 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

