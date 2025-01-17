Avanza Fonder AB Invests $5.34 Million in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $123.23 and a 1 year high of $198.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.76.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

In related news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,029.12. The trade was a 9.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

