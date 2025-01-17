Avanza Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 36,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,017,000. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.6% of Avanza Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $558,807,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,971,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,389,765,000 after buying an additional 838,793 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15,322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 555,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,980,000 after buying an additional 552,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,050,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,393,673,000 after acquiring an additional 210,363 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This represents a 42.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,190 shares of company stock worth $25,012,927. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $538.00 price target (up from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.17.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.8 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $588.62 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.14 and a 1 year high of $590.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.08. The company has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

