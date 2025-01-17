Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.9% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $3.10 to $2.70. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Azul traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 835,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,222,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.
Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $938.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.95.
Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.
