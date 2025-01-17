Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,500 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the December 15th total of 289,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCSF. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 119,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 74.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period.

Shares of BCSF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. 55,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $16.80. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $14.77 and a 52 week high of $17.97.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $72.54 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

