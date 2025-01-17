Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN opened at $4.90 on Friday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SAN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

