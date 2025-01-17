Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bancorp 34 Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.32.
About Bancorp 34
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bancorp 34
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.