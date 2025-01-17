Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Short Interest Update

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bancorp 34 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Bancorp 34 stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Bancorp 34 has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 million, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bancorp 34 alerts:

About Bancorp 34

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Bancorp 34, Inc operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand and time deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp 34 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp 34 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.