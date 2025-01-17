Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.37 and traded as high as $72.60. Bank of Hawaii shares last traded at $71.24, with a volume of 368,210 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on BOH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $265.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.08%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. The trade was a 8.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter worth $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

