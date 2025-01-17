Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock Price

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hershey from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.42.

Get Hershey alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HSY

Hershey Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Hershey

HSY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.81. 675,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.38. Hershey has a 1 year low of $150.31 and a 1 year high of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 10.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Hershey by 13.4% during the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.